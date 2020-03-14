Blue lights and curious onlookers as Wuhan group arrives at quarantine site

More than 25 police vehicles escorted the four buses carrying the 114 passengers to the ranch hotel here in Polokwane.

POLOKWANE – The 114 repatriated South Africans from China have now arrived at The Ranch Hotel in Polokwane where they will be in quarantine for the next 21 days.

The group arrived on Saturday morning at the Polokwane International Airport.

More than 25 police vehicles escorted the four buses carrying the 114 passengers to the ranch hotel here in Polokwane.

The R101 leading to the resort is closed off 10km away from the ranch.

Onlookers stood on the side of the road watching the convoy of blue lights and sirens speed past them.

The health department is expected to provide an update on developments around COVID-19 in the country in the next 24 hours.

POLITICAL PARTIES REACT TO COVID-19 CASES IN SA

The Economic Freedom Fighters has called for all people infected with coronavirus to be held in state quarantine.

The party is criticizing the current method that government is using to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country and is calling for all those infected to be placed in quarantine at Robben Island.

The comes after at least 24 South Africans tested positive for COVID-19 - with some being monitored in hospital while others remain in self-isolation.

Spokesperson Delisiwe Ngwenya says, “We call for the immediate quarantine of all who are infected, preferably on Robben Island. It is clear South Africa does not have a special coronavirus facility to commit the infected persons to."

Ngwenya said while the South Africans repatriated from china will be under forced state quarantine, individuals diagnosed with coronavirus are allowed to self-isolate – which doesn't guarantee public safety.

“It is irresponsible and utterly dangerous to allow unmonitored self-quarantine. This did not work in other countries, and will obviously not work here. Coronavirus will sweep all over our country with a supersonic speed. All because the government lacked the courage to quarantine the infected.”

At the same time, with more coronavirus infections expected in the Western Cape, the Democratic Alliance is demanding a debate in the province.

Party spokesperson on health Wendy Philander says the provincial government’s response to pandemic needs to be scrutinized.

the province has three confirmed cases while the national figure stands at 24.

OPhilander the province needs to give clear guidance on the way forward.