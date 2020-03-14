AbaThembu King Dalindyebo expected in court in June after axe attack
King Dalindyebo was arrested and appeared in court on Friday after attacking his family at the royal palace.
CAPE TOWN – AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo will be back in court in June on charges of malicious damage to property and assault.
The King was arrested and appeared in court on Friday after attacking his family at the royal palace.
The house of traditional leader's Mwelo Nonkonyana said Dalindyebo was released on a warning.
“Both the prosecution and the defense have agreed that he be remanded on warning. So the court remanded the case to 1 June 2020 on warning.”
Acting abaThembu King, Azenathi Dalindyebo and his wife are recovering after they were hurt in the attack.
King Dalinyebo was released from prison late last year after he was granted a special presidential remission.
