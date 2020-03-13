Zuma tried to push for Montana reinstatement at Prasa, Zondo Inquiry told
Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Popo Molefe, who was appearing at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Friday, said he received an invitation to meet with the former president after Lucky Montana resigned in 2018.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Popo Molefe said that former President Jacob Zuma attempted to pressure him to reinstate Lucky Montana as chief executive officer of the rail agency in 2015.
Montana had resigned from the state-owned entity amid allegations of corruption.
Molefe told the Zondo commission of inquiry that at the time, an invitation was sent to meet Zuma.
However, Zuma never pitched for that meeting and told him he would meet him later in Pretoria.
Molefe said that when they finally met, he raised an issue about it being irregular.
“I report to the minister. Should you not rather have invited the minister, and say to the minister ‘I would like you to come with the chairperson of the board’. He got very irate when I said that. He said: ‘Why are you asking that question? Well, I have appointed her, I can invite anybody I like.’”
