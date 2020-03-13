Zuma supporters say country facing a constitutional crisis

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Zuma supporters say country facing a constitutional crisis

This comes after the supreme court of appeal dismissed the former statesman's application to appeal a ruling that he must stand trial for corruption.

Former president Jacob Zuma addressing his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former president Jacob Zuma addressing his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
23 minutes ago

DURBAN - Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma said the country was now facing a constitutional crisis.

This comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the former statesman's application to appeal a ruling that he must stand trial for corruption.

Radical Economic Transformation Champions leader Nkosentsha Shezi said thousands of Zuma's supporters would be mobilised in a march to Luthuli House where they would call for the African National Congress (ANC) to remove judges that who previously ruled against Zuma.

Zuma faces a string of corruption charges related to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.

He allegedly received 783 unlawful payments between 1996 and 2005.

But his supporters felt that the courts were prejudiced against him.

Spokesperson Nkosentsha Shezi said: "We feel that our court system has been captured and corrupted to judge against President Jacob Zuma, a man we think stands for black people in South Africa."

Shezi said ahead of Zuma's court appearance in May, they'll march to ANC headquarters to raise their dissatisfaction with the country's judiciary.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA