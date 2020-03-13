Zuma supporters say country facing a constitutional crisis
This comes after the supreme court of appeal dismissed the former statesman's application to appeal a ruling that he must stand trial for corruption.
DURBAN - Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma said the country was now facing a constitutional crisis.
Radical Economic Transformation Champions leader Nkosentsha Shezi said thousands of Zuma's supporters would be mobilised in a march to Luthuli House where they would call for the African National Congress (ANC) to remove judges that who previously ruled against Zuma.
Zuma faces a string of corruption charges related to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.
He allegedly received 783 unlawful payments between 1996 and 2005.
But his supporters felt that the courts were prejudiced against him.
Spokesperson Nkosentsha Shezi said: "We feel that our court system has been captured and corrupted to judge against President Jacob Zuma, a man we think stands for black people in South Africa."
Shezi said ahead of Zuma's court appearance in May, they'll march to ANC headquarters to raise their dissatisfaction with the country's judiciary.
