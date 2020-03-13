Jacob Zuma loses appeal bid for stay of prosecution in corruption case
The SCA on Friday ruled that the former statesman has no reasonable prospects of success.
DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to appeal a decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court that he should stand for trial in his corruption case has been denied.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday ruled that the former statesman had no reasonable prospects of success.
His supporters said the decision was proof that the country was now in a constitutional crisis.
The appeal court also ruled that there were no compelling reasons for the matter to be heard by it.
Zuma faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
He had previously argued in court that the case against him was concocted by his political enemies.
However, the Supreme Court of Appeal believed that the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled correctly that Zuma must stand trial.
Zuma's expected back in court in May.
If he failed to arrive, an arrest warrant issued by the Pietermaritzburg High Court in February may be effected.
Zuma's son, Duduzane said earlier this month that he anticipated his father to be fit and ready for the case when it resumes.
