Stranded CT foreign nationals say they don’t want to be repatriated
Refugee leader Papy Sukami, who appeared in court on Friday on robbery and assault charges, said they didn’t want to be deported and still wanted to be resettled.
CAPE TOWN - One of the leaders of a group of foreign nationals living on the streets of Cape Town said they didn’t want to be repatriated.
Hundreds of foreigners had been living at the Methodist Church in the CBD and some had camped out on a pavement near the Central Police Station since 2 March.
They're demanding assistance to leave South Africa due to xenophobia.
Parliament's Home Affairs committee said earlier this week that refugees must comply with South Africa's laws and the by-laws of the City of Cape Town or they must be deported back to their countries of origin.
“We ran away from our countries, like some of us from Congo, because there is still war. So, how do they want to repatriate people? They must sort out this issue.”
