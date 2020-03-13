Stellenbosch, UCT cancel upcoming graduations due to coronavirus

Both Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town said graduands would receive their qualifications in absentia.

CAPE TOWN - Two Western Cape universities have cancelled their upcoming graduation ceremonies due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Certificates and academic records would be made available at a later stage.

The Stellenbosch University's Vice-Chancellor Wim de Villiers: “Some decisions are hard but absolutely necessary, so we’ve cancelled our graduation ceremonies and postponed the installation of our chancellor. All conferences scheduled to be handled at SU campuses in the period up to 30 June 2020 have to be cancelled until further notice.”

The academic programme at both institutions was continuing for now.

