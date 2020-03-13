Staff at Limpopo quarantine site given option of staying away – Dlamini Zuma
The group of 122 is returning from Wuhan the epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
POLOKWANE - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Thursday said staff at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane, Limpopo, were given the option of staying away from the resort during the 21-day period.
The group of 122 South African is returning from Wuhan the epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and will be quarantined at the resort.
The South Africans will be making their way to the ranch under military guard after they arrive at Or Tambo International Airport.
WATCH: Coronavirus: How South Africans from Wuhan will be quarantined
Dlamini Zuma said staff working at the Ranch Resort were offered additional medical assistance and extra pay.
“We said to them in the unlikely event that they fall sick, they will be treated just like anyone who falls sick [from the COVID-19] and taken to a medical facility to be treated,” she said.
Dlamini said the staff would undergo various medical checks.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said those who test positive during the quarantine period would be moved to a health facility for treatment.
WATCH: Here’s how the repatriation of SA citizens from Wuhan will be managed
