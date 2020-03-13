Severe thunderstorms to persist in Gauteng today
The South African Weather Service’s forecaster Celeste Fourie said more thunderstorms could be expected in the province later in the afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng roads are wet and slippery on Friday morning compounding traffic that’s already slow due to load shedding.
Eskom said stage four blackouts would continue until at least on Friday evening.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 12, 2020
Date: 12 March 2020
Koeberg Unit 1 Trip Status Update@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates @Newzroom405 @chrisyelland @EngNewsZA pic.twitter.com/kj3kYQjcBM
Several traffic lights are also affected by the blackouts and thunderstorms in Gauteng.
“We are expecting more thunderstorms moving in from the north-western side to persist for the majority of the morning. And then we are expecting a small break in the thunderstorms between 11 am and 2 pm. We expect new thunderstorms activity to redevelop from 2 pm to persist into the evening and into tomorrow morning,” she said.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 13.3.2020 pic.twitter.com/cFbjItz8bU— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 13, 2020
