SAA offers customers one free change on certain flights due to coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has announced it was offering customers one free change on certain booked SAA flights due to the coronavirus.

It said that given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, customers could change their reservations on selected international routes.

The flights included those between Johannesburg and New York, Washington DC, Frankfurt, Munich and London.

Spokesperson Tlali Tlali said: "The change must relate to an SAA ticket issued between 13 March and 30 April 2020. Lastly, that the travel, on the basis of a reissued ticket, must be completed on 30 September 2020."

