Ranch Resort where 122 S.Africans from Wuhan will be quarantined blocked off

The group is expected to arrive from Wuhan in the next 48 hours.

The Ranch Resort in Polokwane, Limpopo. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Mia Lindeque 19 minutes ago

LIMPOPO/JOHANNESBURG - The Ranch Resort in Polokwane where the 122 South Africans will be in quarantine has now been blocked off to the public and the media on Friday.

The group is expected to arrive from Wuhan in the next 48 hours.

A media contingent has gathered a distance away from the resort in Polokwane.

WATCH: How South Africans back from coronavirus epicentre will be quarantined

It’s understood the 122 people will be arriving from Wuhan before the end of the weekend.

Sections of the R101 towards the resort have been closed off by the police in preparation for the arrival of the group.

They’ll be escorted to the resort under a military-led escort.

WATCH: Here’s how the repatriation of SA citizens from Wuhan will be managed

Meanwhile, the Institute for Communicable Diseases said most people who came in contact with six people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Gauteng have been tracked.

As preauction, they have been placed in self-isolation at home. There are now 16 COVID-19 cases in the country - all of them travelled abroad.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said: “It’s almost at its optimum, at 98, and it has almost covered the people that we were looking for.”

At the same time, a Gauteng couple who have tested positive for the coronavirus is awaiting test results on Friday before they can be discharged from hospital.

They will then still have to be in self-isolation at home before they will be given the green light.

A Wits student who came into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient is being tested and results are also expected to be released later on Friday.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

