Prasa suspends 12 senior officials

WHO: 'Impossible' to say when COVID-19 pandemic will peak
World
They're facing a number of allegations, including misconduct and gross misconduct, emanating from recommendations of various investigation reports.
JOHANNESBURG - Embattled state-owned entity Prasa has suspended 12 senior officials pending a disciplinary hearing.
They're facing a number of allegations, including misconduct and gross misconduct, emanating from recommendations of various investigation reports.
Prasa has been placed under administration since December last year, with Bongisizwe Mpondo in charge.
The utility said that the suspended employees were from various business units, regions and departments within Prasa.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.