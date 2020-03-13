Prasa suspends 12 senior officials

They're facing a number of allegations, including misconduct and gross misconduct, emanating from recommendations of various investigation reports.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled state-owned entity Prasa has suspended 12 senior officials pending a disciplinary hearing.

They're facing a number of allegations, including misconduct and gross misconduct, emanating from recommendations of various investigation reports.

Prasa has been placed under administration since December last year, with Bongisizwe Mpondo in charge.

The utility said that the suspended employees were from various business units, regions and departments within Prasa.