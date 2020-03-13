Pastor apprehended for allegedly raping girl (17) in EC
On Wednesday night, the girl's mother took her to the man's church for spiritual help.
CAPE TOWN - A pastor has been apprehended after he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.
On Wednesday night, the girl's mother took her to the man's church for spiritual help.
She was left there where he then allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager.
The police's Khaya Tonjeni said: "The suspect was arrested yesterday at about 18:45 and is expected to appear at Mthatha Magistrates Court soon."
He added they were alarmed by the allegation that the suspect might have abused his position of power.
"We are disappointed because someone is trusted by the community, but they can be so disloyal or disingenuous. It’s an accusation, but we are disappointed already."
More in Local
-
One new WC COVID-19 cases a United Herzlia School parent
-
MPs urge citizens to follow basic hygiene to curb COVID-19, TB
-
One SA Movement marches on Tshwane House demanding services in troubled metro
-
Molefe claims 'connected' ex-Prasa CEO Montana got away with corruption
-
Gauteng DA in urgent court bid to halt Tshwane being placed under administration
-
Eskom to move from stage 4 to stage 3 power cuts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.