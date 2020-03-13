Pastor apprehended for allegedly raping girl (17) in EC

On Wednesday night, the girl's mother took her to the man's church for spiritual help.

CAPE TOWN - A pastor has been apprehended after he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

On Wednesday night, the girl's mother took her to the man's church for spiritual help.

She was left there where he then allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager.

The police's Khaya Tonjeni said: "The suspect was arrested yesterday at about 18:45 and is expected to appear at Mthatha Magistrates Court soon."

He added they were alarmed by the allegation that the suspect might have abused his position of power.

"We are disappointed because someone is trusted by the community, but they can be so disloyal or disingenuous. It’s an accusation, but we are disappointed already."