Parly’s education committee promises to address CPUT students’ grievances

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Parly’s education committee promises to address CPUT students’ grievances

Hundreds of students handed over a memorandum to the national legislature on Thursday.

Protesting CPUT students make their from the university's District Six campus to Parliament in Cape Town on 12 March 2020. Picture: Jarita Kassen/EWN.
Protesting CPUT students make their from the university's District Six campus to Parliament in Cape Town on 12 March 2020. Picture: Jarita Kassen/EWN.
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education on Thursday promised protesting Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students it will address their grievances over accommodation and transport.

Hundreds of students handed over a memorandum to the national legislature. Some students were demonstrating for weeks over a range of issues.

The Student Representative Council’s (SRC) Nonele Ganyile said: “We want proper shuttles that are going to operate on all campuses. We want sufficient residences, the university is boosting about beds they have for this year, but it’s not enough as we have students who sleep outside.”

Member of Parliament Madala Ntombela met the group of university-goers.

“I’m hopeful that some of the issues have timelines and we will try to stick to that and engage all the people that need to be engaged. It is very unfortunate that we have to meet under these circumstances,” Ntombela said.

Classes at CPUT are suspended for the week.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA