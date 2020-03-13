Parly’s education committee promises to address CPUT students’ grievances

Hundreds of students handed over a memorandum to the national legislature on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education on Thursday promised protesting Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students it will address their grievances over accommodation and transport.

The Student Representative Council’s (SRC) Nonele Ganyile said: “We want proper shuttles that are going to operate on all campuses. We want sufficient residences, the university is boosting about beds they have for this year, but it’s not enough as we have students who sleep outside.”

Member of Parliament Madala Ntombela met the group of university-goers.

“I’m hopeful that some of the issues have timelines and we will try to stick to that and engage all the people that need to be engaged. It is very unfortunate that we have to meet under these circumstances,” Ntombela said.

Classes at CPUT are suspended for the week.