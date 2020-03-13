One SA Movement marches on Tshwane House demanding services in troubled metro

The protest comes at the time when the Tshwane council has been placed under administration by the Gauteng government, following weeks of instability.

PRETORIA – Dozens of people under the banner of the One SA Movement are marching in the Pretoria city centre.

The protest comes at the time when the Tshwane council has been placed under administration by the Gauteng government, following weeks of instability.

The EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) and African National Congress (ANC) have on numerous occasions tried to unseat the Democratic Alliance through a motion of no confidence, but have failed.

#TshwaneCouncil One Movement SA march to Tshwane house demanding service delivery. EN pic.twitter.com/Qeen87aVHY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2020

March organisers said that the protest was informed by the current political turmoil in the troubled Tshwane Metro.

The council has not been operating since late last year.

Protesters were slowly making their way to Tshwane House along Madiba Street.

They want service delivery as a matter of urgency.

One SA Movement convener, Mmusi Maimane, was expected to hand over a memorandum of demands to Cooperative Governance Department representatives.

Police were monitoring the protest closely.

LISTEN: Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Kgosi Maepa (ANC). Moafrika Mabogwana (EFF) and Mike Moriaty (DA)