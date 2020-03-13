One of WC's new COVID-19 cases believed to be United Herzlia School parent
Herzlia closed eight campuses when it suspected the coronavirus infection.
CAPE TOWN - It's understood one of the new cases is a United Herzlia School parent who has tested positive, according to the school.
Herzlia closed eight campuses when it suspected the coronavirus infection.
It has, however, not been confirmed whether the parent is the Old Mutual employee who has contracted the virus.
The insurance giant has confirmed a man has tested positive for COVID-19, but would not divulge any details, including in which province he was in.
Old Mutual spokesperson, Tabby Tsengiwe: “The employee has not been in contact with any of the customers or employees at his workplace. We followed the protocols as prescribed by the government and have tracked all the individuals who met with the employee outside of the workplace to arrange their own self-quarantine.”
Tsengiwe stressed the company did have COVID-19 policies in place: “Old Mutual had already put in place precautionary measures early last week, advising all employees across all our territories, advising that in the event that if they have travelled overseas, upon returning, they go into self-quarantine and do not come into the office.”
