MPs urge citizens to follow basic hygiene to curb COVID-19, TB

CAPE TOWN - The coronavirus pandemic has come up in a parliamentary debate.

Tuberculosis (TB) was on the agenda but given ongoing developments around the novel virus, members of Parliament (MPs) may focus on the disease.

Friday’s debate was aimed at delving into the country's response to TB, but MPs also raised concerns around COVID-19.

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that in both TB and coronavirus cases, people should ensure they followed basic hygiene measures.

“Proper ventilation in homes, in schools, buses, taxis, trains, etc is critical to ensure that when people congregate when they move around each other.”

African National Congress (ANC) MP Kenneth Jacobs said TB was a huge problem: “We have heard here today that TB is a leading cause of death, which is 88.4% of all deaths in South Africa.”

