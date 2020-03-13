MPs urge citizens to follow basic hygiene to curb COVID-19, TB
Tuberculosis (TB) is on the agenda, but given ongoing developments around the novel virus, members of Parliament (MPs) may focus on the disease.
CAPE TOWN - The coronavirus pandemic has come up in a parliamentary debate.
Friday’s debate was aimed at delving into the country's response to TB, but MPs also raised concerns around COVID-19.
WATCH: Confused about coronavirus? NICD answers key questions
Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that in both TB and coronavirus cases, people should ensure they followed basic hygiene measures.
“Proper ventilation in homes, in schools, buses, taxis, trains, etc is critical to ensure that when people congregate when they move around each other.”
African National Congress (ANC) MP Kenneth Jacobs said TB was a huge problem: “We have heard here today that TB is a leading cause of death, which is 88.4% of all deaths in South Africa.”
WATCH: 5 things Netcare is doing to curb spread of COVID-19
