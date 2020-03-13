Molefe claims 'connected' ex-Prasa CEO Montana got away with corruption
Molefe told the Zondo commission of inquiry on Friday morning that Montana and former Minister Jeff Radebe enjoyed a close relationship, which he believes Montana used to hide his dodgy dealings.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Popo Molefe has accused ex-CEO Lucky Montana of getting away with corrupt activities due to his political connections.
Molefe told the Zondo commission of inquiry on Friday morning that Montana and former Minister Jeff Radebe enjoyed a close relationship, which he believed Montana used to hide his dodgy dealings.
Radebe was the minister of transport at the time that Molefe was on the Prasa board.
Molefe said despite a scathing report by the Public Protector against Montana, which looked at looting at the state-owned enterprise, he was never disciplined.
"The immersed Minister Radebe appointed Mr Montana. Firstly, they put him on the board and then he appointed him as group CEO," Molefe said.
More in Business
-
Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira suspended
-
Eskom to move from stage 4 to stage 3 power cuts
-
Agrizzi apologises to Sishuba official for accusing her of corruption
-
Rand steady as coronavirus-induced sell-off pauses
-
Mbalula dares former Prasa board chair Kweyama to take him to court
-
PIC report: Dan Matjila could be held personally liable for ‘malfeasance’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.