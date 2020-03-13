Molefe claims 'connected' ex-Prasa CEO Montana got away with corruption

Molefe told the Zondo commission of inquiry on Friday morning that Montana and former Minister Jeff Radebe enjoyed a close relationship, which he believes Montana used to hide his dodgy dealings.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Popo Molefe has accused ex-CEO Lucky Montana of getting away with corrupt activities due to his political connections.

Radebe was the minister of transport at the time that Molefe was on the Prasa board.

Molefe said despite a scathing report by the Public Protector against Montana, which looked at looting at the state-owned enterprise, he was never disciplined.

"The immersed Minister Radebe appointed Mr Montana. Firstly, they put him on the board and then he appointed him as group CEO," Molefe said.