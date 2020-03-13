Mkhize urges South Africans to be vigilant about contact as COVID-19 spreads
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that people who tested positive for the coronavirus are required tell government who else they had been in contact with.
POLOKWANE – Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize called on South Africans to be vigilant about who they came into contact with now that there were 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.
The health ministry announced four new infections in Gauteng, while KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape had registered an additional two cases each.
Minister Mkhize said that all patients had now been informed and the tracing of their contacts was under way.
He was addressing the media outside The Ranch Hotel in Polokwane where the 122 South Africans being repatriated from China would be quarantined for 21 days.
Mkhize said they were working to curb the spread of the diseases.
He said that people who tested positive for coronavirus were required to tell government who else they had been in contact with.
“As soon as we identify someone who is positive, we then inform the doctor and go back to sit with the patient and ask them to give us their contacts. It’s important for us to establish who the contacts are because if there is a spread, it will only start from those who have been contacts.”
This followed the confirmation of eight more cases of the coronavirus in South Africa.
These consisted of travellers returning to the county from Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and Greece.
The 122 people returning from China were expected to arrive before the end of the weekend.
WATCH: New COVID-19 cases in South Africa
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
Drop in demand to see power cuts move to stage 2 on Saturday
-
Learning continues as normal at Boksburg school amid coronavirus concerns
-
Man (35) killed in shooting on M1 in Joburg
-
Prasa suspends 12 senior officials
-
CT International Jazz fest postponed
-
Stellenbosch, UCT cancel upcoming graduations due to coronavirus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.