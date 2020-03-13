Mkhize urges South Africans to be vigilant about contact as COVID-19 spreads

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that people who tested positive for the coronavirus are required tell government who else they had been in contact with.

POLOKWANE – Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize called on South Africans to be vigilant about who they came into contact with now that there were 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

The health ministry announced four new infections in Gauteng, while KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape had registered an additional two cases each.

Minister Mkhize said that all patients had now been informed and the tracing of their contacts was under way.

He was addressing the media outside The Ranch Hotel in Polokwane where the 122 South Africans being repatriated from China would be quarantined for 21 days.

Mkhize said they were working to curb the spread of the diseases.

He said that people who tested positive for coronavirus were required to tell government who else they had been in contact with.

“As soon as we identify someone who is positive, we then inform the doctor and go back to sit with the patient and ask them to give us their contacts. It’s important for us to establish who the contacts are because if there is a spread, it will only start from those who have been contacts.”

This followed the confirmation of eight more cases of the coronavirus in South Africa.

These consisted of travellers returning to the county from Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and Greece.

The 122 people returning from China were expected to arrive before the end of the weekend.

WATCH: New COVID-19 cases in South Africa

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.