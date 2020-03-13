Mkhize: Our role is to limit spread of COVID-19 in SA
So far, there were 24 known infections of COVID-19 in the country. All were from travellers who came into the country from various nations, including Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Greece.
JOHANNESBURG - With eight new cases of coronavirus confirmed in South Africa, the Health Department said that more positive results had come out and these were currently undergoing a further verification process.
The department said that it would make further announcements once the results have been scrutinised by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
So far, there were 24 known infections of COVID-19 in the country.
The latest announcement by the Health Department came as South Africans waited for the arrival of 122 citizens being repatriated from China.
Once landed, they would stay in quarantine at a ranch resort in Polokwane for about 21 days.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that the department was continuously working to stop the spread of the disease.
"All the patients that have been reported as positive have actually been travellers, so they would have imported the infection. Our role is to make sure that we limit the spread of those who have come from outside. It does require quite a lot of cooperation."
The newly-announced cases of coronavirus were from travellers who came into the country from various nations, including Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Greece.
Mkhize said that more than 800 people here at home had been tested so far.
WATCH: Positive coronavirus tests in SA rises to 24
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
Zuma supporters say country facing a constitutional crisis
-
MPs raise concerns over parolees who commit serious crimes
-
Zuma tried to push for Montana reinstatement at Prasa, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Acting abaThembu king, wife recovering after alleged axe attack by father
-
Agri sector can’t afford cost of load shedding, says Agri Western Cape
-
One new WC COVID-19 cases a United Herzlia School parent
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.