Mbalula dares former Prasa board chair Kweyama to take him to court

Khanyisile Kweyama has accused him of over-reaching when he fired the board she led for incompetence and placing Prasa under administration with Bongisiwe Mpondo in charge.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has on Thursday dared former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama to take him to court.

At the same time, Mbalula said he was willing to return to the commission if he's further implicated.

The minister has called Kweyama a liar who is bitter because he fired her.

“Why didn’t they record it as the board that the minister is interfering illegally in the operations of the board.”

Kweyama is expected to testify at the Zondo commission of inquiry about her allegations soon.

Mbalula has warned the commission not to be used by those with vendettas.

“…Because she promised everybody home and earth and nothing happened because she is untouchable. The days of untouchable are gone.”

He said if Kweyama has evidence he broke the law, she must take him to court.