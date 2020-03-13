Man (35) killed in shooting on M1 in Joburg

Police said that a preliminary investigation showed the victim was driving from Johannesburg to Sandton when he was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they were searching for suspects following the shooting on the M1 north on Friday afternoon.

A 35-year-old man was killed by a number of unconfirmed suspects.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they were not sure what caused the incident.

"At the moment, we're not sure what happened for the shooting to occur but the M1 and Corlett Drive have been closed off to traffic for crime investigators to access the scene. Traffic is heavy on the M1 North - that's from Jan Smuts Avenue - so motorists are advised to avoid the M1."