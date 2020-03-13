View all in Latest
‘Limpopo lives matter’ – Outrage over Polokwane quarantine site

Government confirmed on Thursday the evacuees from the epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be quarantined at The Ranch Resort in Polokwane.

The Ranch Resort in Polokwane, Limpopo. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - While South African evacuees from Wuhan, China, make their way back home - the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo is preparing to march against their presence in the province.

Government confirmed on Thursday the evacuees from the epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be quarantined at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane. But, the ANCYL in the province said that would risk the lives of communities in the province.

Government confirmed three more cases of the virus in the country, bringing to 16 the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The ANCYL said Limpopo was previously overlooked in the past. It wanted to host the Fifa World Cup in 2010, the Miss Universe’s homecoming tour, but the youth league said these requests and many others were denied.

The ANCYL wants to know why government suddenly thinks highly of Limpopo when in a time of crisis.

“There is vacant land in all the provinces, they can’t they take them there? We are saying it can’t be Limpopo, why Limpopo now?” asked Tonny Rachoene, the ANCYL’s regional task team coordinator in the Peter Mokaba region.

Rachoene said South Africans coming from China should be taken straight to their provinces.

“All those people must be distributed according to their provinces,” he said.

He said they would organise the mother of all marches against government’s decision to select Limpopo as a quarantine site.

Meanwhile on social media, the #LimpopoIsNotADumpingSite is trending.

Timeline

