‘Limpopo lives matter’ – Outrage over Polokwane quarantine site
Government confirmed on Thursday the evacuees from the epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be quarantined at The Ranch Resort in Polokwane.
JOHANNESBURG - While South African evacuees from Wuhan, China, make their way back home - the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo is preparing to march against their presence in the province.
Government confirmed on Thursday the evacuees from the epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be quarantined at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane. But, the ANCYL in the province said that would risk the lives of communities in the province.
Government confirmed three more cases of the virus in the country, bringing to 16 the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The ANCYL said Limpopo was previously overlooked in the past. It wanted to host the Fifa World Cup in 2010, the Miss Universe’s homecoming tour, but the youth league said these requests and many others were denied.
The ANCYL wants to know why government suddenly thinks highly of Limpopo when in a time of crisis.
“There is vacant land in all the provinces, they can’t they take them there? We are saying it can’t be Limpopo, why Limpopo now?” asked Tonny Rachoene, the ANCYL’s regional task team coordinator in the Peter Mokaba region.
Rachoene said South Africans coming from China should be taken straight to their provinces.
“All those people must be distributed according to their provinces,” he said.
He said they would organise the mother of all marches against government’s decision to select Limpopo as a quarantine site.
Meanwhile on social media, the #LimpopoIsNotADumpingSite is trending.
I'm not from Limpopo and never been there yet, but i think government is taking advantage of that poor province. Everyone in South Africa knows there's no delivery service there, Government stop treating people from Limpopo like trash. #LimpopoIsNotADumpingSite— IG:masentle_mo (@masentle_mo) March 12, 2020
our live matters #LimpopoIsNotADumpingSite pic.twitter.com/iWOfr60AzG— nwa khalanga Wa mutsonga💗🖤 (@abielicuis) March 13, 2020
We have a president that's more worried about investors than the safety of South Africans. #CoronaVirusSA #covid19SA #LimpopoIsNotADumpingSite pic.twitter.com/LYrmQsBUsE— Bearded Tsonga Metallurgist 👔💼 (@Lany_SKA) March 12, 2020
All of a sudden the SA government knows Limpopo exist?#limpopoisnotadumpingsite #CoronavirusInSA pic.twitter.com/ykw7xLdesD— Setwaba Refilwe 💖🇿🇦 (@SetwabaRefilwe) March 12, 2020
They must take those people to #nkandla— Gudani Makhani (@CarnoliasGudani) March 13, 2020
#LimpopoIsNotADumpingSite pic.twitter.com/gsJf7CmTRl
The ignorance is scary... Unless people go to the secluded hotel and touch the people how do they think they will contract the virus??#LimpopoIsNotADumpingSite pic.twitter.com/wzt6fLYCSC— MorphiusWaMotswana (@MorphiusM) March 13, 2020
I feel like SA is not taking that Limpopo country serious .....Why should they quarrintine their people in that country. #LimpopoIsNotADumpingSite pic.twitter.com/gLKVnI6u2G— 🌟😍18 March💞🎂🍼🇸🇿🇿🇦 (@NoxyTheGreat) March 13, 2020
