Learning continues as normal at Boksburg school amid coronavirus concerns
A parent of two pupils at Martin Primary School on the eastrand is among eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department said that the academic programme at Martin Primary School in Boksburg on the East Rand continued as normal amid concerns over the coronavirus.
A parent of two pupils at the school was among the eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country.
The department said that as soon as the parents went for tests, he isolated himself and his family while awaiting the results.
It said that the school, education, and health officials were adequately attending to the matter and following all protocols.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona has appealed to parents not to panic, adding that officials were managing the situation.
"The academic programme continues as per normal, and on Monday as well we will continue with that process of the academic process at the school."
#GDENews MEC @JacobMamaboloSA TO ENGAGE PARENTS OF MARTIN PRIMARY ON COVID-19 CONCERNS— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) March 13, 2020
On Wednesday, 11 March 2020, the Minister of Health confirmed a new case of the Coronavirus in Gauteng. @Lesufi @DBE_SA @GautengHealth
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
Prasa suspends 12 senior officials
-
CT International Jazz fest postponed
-
Stellenbosch, UCT cancel upcoming graduations due to coronavirus
-
SAA offers customers one free change on certain flights due to coronavirus
-
All 3 WC COVID-19 cases in self-isolation, public urged to respect their privacy
-
Absa employees who tested for COVID-19 cleared
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.