Learning continues as normal at Boksburg school amid coronavirus concerns

A parent of two pupils at Martin Primary School on the eastrand is among eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department said that the academic programme at Martin Primary School in Boksburg on the East Rand continued as normal amid concerns over the coronavirus.

A parent of two pupils at the school was among the eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country.

The department said that as soon as the parents went for tests, he isolated himself and his family while awaiting the results.

It said that the school, education, and health officials were adequately attending to the matter and following all protocols.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona has appealed to parents not to panic, adding that officials were managing the situation.

"The academic programme continues as per normal, and on Monday as well we will continue with that process of the academic process at the school."

#GDENews MEC @JacobMamaboloSA TO ENGAGE PARENTS OF MARTIN PRIMARY ON COVID-19 CONCERNS



On Wednesday, 11 March 2020, the Minister of Health confirmed a new case of the Coronavirus in Gauteng. @Lesufi @DBE_SA @GautengHealth — Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) March 13, 2020

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.