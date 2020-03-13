KZN Cogta MEC to meet with municipal mayors over coronavirus
Officials from the NICD were expected to issue guidelines on how local communities can be protected from the disease.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka is expected to discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with mayors and top officials from the province’s 54 municipalities on Friday.
Officials from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) were expected to issue guidelines on how local communities can be protected from the disease.
South Africa has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that was first detected in a market in Wuhan, China, late last year.
KZN had the highest concentration of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 with eight of the country’s known 16 cases.
Stopping the disease would be at the top of the agenda at Friday’s provincial cooperative governance special meeting with senior local government politicians.
“Local government has a role to play in ensuring that the correct information is disseminated to communities about COVID-19,” said Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila.
The meeting is also expected to prioritise improvement in the provision of services to residents.
WATCH: Coronavirus: How South Africans from Wuhan will be quarantined
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
Agrizzi apologises to Sishuba official for accusing her of corruption
-
Rand steady as coronavirus-induced sell-off pauses
-
Mbalula dares former Prasa board chair Kweyama to take him to court
-
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo arrested for allegedly assaulting son
-
DBE: COVID-19 guidelines created to minimise disruptions to schools
-
Coronavirus: Wits University medical student placed in self-isolation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.