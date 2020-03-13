KZN Cogta MEC to meet with municipal mayors over coronavirus

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka is expected to discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with mayors and top officials from the province’s 54 municipalities on Friday.

Officials from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) were expected to issue guidelines on how local communities can be protected from the disease.

South Africa has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that was first detected in a market in Wuhan, China, late last year.

KZN had the highest concentration of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 with eight of the country’s known 16 cases.

Stopping the disease would be at the top of the agenda at Friday’s provincial cooperative governance special meeting with senior local government politicians.

“Local government has a role to play in ensuring that the correct information is disseminated to communities about COVID-19,” said Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila.

The meeting is also expected to prioritise improvement in the provision of services to residents.

