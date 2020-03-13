Gauteng DA in urgent court bid to halt Tshwane being placed under administration

Premier David Makhura announced provincial government's plan to dissolve the council after three months of political tussles over the control of the metro.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has filed an urgent court application in an attempt to stop the decision by the provincial government to place the Tshwane metro under administration.

Premier David Makhura announced provincial government's plan to dissolve the council after three months of political tussles over the control of the metro.

The EFF and ANC have been trying for weeks to remove the DA through motions of no confidence but they failed.

Speaking outside the High Court in Pretoria on Friday afternoon, the DA's Mike Moriarty said that they could not allow Makhura and his cabinet to take over the municipality.

"The DA has approached this particular court and we have filed papers. The intention is to overturn the unlawful decision to dissolve the City of Tshwane. We are seeking an urgent review."