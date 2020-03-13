Eskom to move from stage 4 to stage 3 power cuts

Eskom has confirmed that it will move from stage4 to stage 3 load shedding from 2pm on Friday.

Earlier this week, the power utility escalated its power cuts from stage 1 to stage 4 after unit one at the Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town tripped and due to delays in returning some generating units to service on Monday.

Up to that point, South Africa had not had load hsedding for two weeks.

Eskom on Thursday said that unit one at the Koeberg plant was back online but the power utility had to wait until Sunday for clearance before it would be able to produce electricity.