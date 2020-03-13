Eskom to move from stage 4 to stage 3 power cuts
Eskom has confirmed that it will move from stage4 to stage 3 load shedding from 2pm on Friday.
#Loadshedding_Update Please note that Eskom will move from stage 4 loadshedding to stage 3 at 14:00 today.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 13, 2020
A detailed statement will be issued later today. @SABCNewsOnline @ewnupdates @IOL @eNCA @dailymaverick @SABCRadio @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @eThekwiniM @CityTshwane
• How to check your load shedding schedule
Earlier this week, the power utility escalated its power cuts from stage 1 to stage 4 after unit one at the Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town tripped and due to delays in returning some generating units to service on Monday.
Up to that point, South Africa had not had load hsedding for two weeks.
Eskom on Thursday said that unit one at the Koeberg plant was back online but the power utility had to wait until Sunday for clearance before it would be able to produce electricity.
