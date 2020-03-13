King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo arrested for allegedly attacking son
The paroled king allegedly went on the rampage in the early hours of Friday morning at the Bumbane Great Place allegedly attacking his son acting King Azenathi with an axe.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Eastern Cape have confirmed that AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been arrested on Friday.
Police were called to the royal household after a fight broke out between the king and his son.
The details about what caused the fight are not yet known.
King Dalindyebo was recently released after qualifying for remission on his sentence announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year.
The king is out on parole after serving four years of his 12-year jail sentence. He was jailed for kidnapping, assault with intent to do bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice.
Police arrested the royal and took him to a police station in Mthatha.
