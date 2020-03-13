Drop in demand to see power cuts move to stage 2 on Saturday
However, Eskom warned that the system was still constrained, vulnerable and unpredictable.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that stage 2 load shedding would kick in from 7am on Saturday morning which was down from the stage 3 power cuts which were currently in place.
The power utility was citing a drop in demand for the easing of the rolling power-cuts.
Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha: "The generatig ubnit at Koeberg power station will be coming back onto the grid starting tomorrow morning. This will help further ease the stage of load shedding and increase generating capacity."
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 13, 2020
Date: 13 March 2020
Loadshedding reduced to Stage 3 until 23:00, will resume with Stage 2 at 07:00 tomorrow@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/Nwg7mLTM90
Earlier this week, the power utility escalated its power cuts from stage 1 to stage 4 after unit one at the Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town tripped. Delays in returning some generating units to service on Monday were also one of the reasons for the escalation in load shedding.
Up to that point, South Africa had not had load shedding for two weeks.
Eskom on Thursday said that unit one at the Koeberg plant was back online but the power utility had to wait for clearance before it would be able to produce electricity.
