DBE: COVID-19 guidelines created to minimise disruptions to schools

The department released guidelines on how schools and their communities can manage and contain COVID-19. There are 16 confirmed cases of the disease in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Thursday said it was preparing for possible community-level outbreaks of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as recommendations from health officials for pupils to be quarantined at home.

The department said it was working to ensure schools are equipped and ready should there be possible cases of COVID-19 in their communities.

The document contains a number of measures designed to minimise disruptions and protect pupils and staff from social stigma discrimination.

“They need to be prepared so that response is coordinated in terms of the guidelines,” said spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

The department said keeping pupils at home or closing schools was a serious decision, which could restrict their ability to acquire education. It reiterated that all decisions for pupils to stay at home based on possible exposure to or infection with COVID-19 should be justified by available scientific evidence.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 test results for a parent linked to the United Herzlia Schools will be known on Friday.

Eight of the school’s campuses were closed on Thursday after a parent who attended an overseas event was suspected of being exposed to the disease.

The school’s executive director, Andries van Renssen said: “We have taken the decision to proactively close our campuses for the remainder of this week. We believe that it’s the responsible and prudent thing to do especially given that our primary concern is and always will be the wellbeing of the children in our care.”

