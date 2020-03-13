DA labels Tshwane council dissolution a ‘power grab’
The party has approached the High Court in Pretoria seeking an order to declare illegal the move by provincial government to place the metro under administration.
PRETORIA – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it could not allow the Gauteng government to hijack the City of Tshwane by illegal means.
The party approached the High Court in Pretoria seeking an order to declare illegal the move by the provincial government to place the metro under administration.
The decision was made last week after months of political instability with the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) failing to secure motions of no confidence against DA office bearers.
The DA wants the Tshwane metro back by all means after its marriage with the EFF was short-lived and collapsed.
The party took over the metro with the assistance of the red berets and formed a coalition government during the local government elections.
The DA has now approached the High Court in an effort to declare the decision to dissolve the council null and void.
The party’s Mike Moriarty said: "This has purely been a power grab. We filed papers and we are confident that our papers are strong. Strong both in terms of law and in terms of the facts."
Premier Makhura has repeatedly said they are ready to defend the move in court.
