Coronavirus: Wits University medical student placed in self-isolation
The institution said despite not showing any symptoms, the student was being monitored.
JOHANNESBURG - Wits University on Friday said one of its medical students had been placed in self-isolation as a precautionary measure after being in contact with a confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patient.
The institution said despite not showing any symptoms, the student was being monitored.
Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said the student was tested for COVID-19 and the results were expected later on Friday.
“As a precautionary measure, the faculty has cancelled clinical activities scheduled for these students’ class today. The university will keep staff, students and others updated as soon as we have any further information. All other university activities continue as normal,” she said.
Meanwhile, a Gauteng couple who tested positive for the disease was awaiting test results on Friday before they could be discharged from the hospital.
They would then still have to be in self-isolation at home before they would be given the green light.
