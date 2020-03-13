Coronavirus fears prompts postponement of CT International Jazz Festival
In a statement released on Friday, the event organisers said that the postponement was as a public health precautionary measure.
CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus.
"In light of growing concerns around the spread of Coronavirus, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival management regrets to inform the public that this year’s event has been postponed for the foreseeable future as a public health precautionary measure.
"This was a difficult yet entirely necessary decision and we’re sure you share in both our disappointment and understanding of why we had to postpone the event at such short notice.
"There is still too much uncertainty and we are not prepared to jeopardise the health of you, our loyal Festinos, our local and international artists, and our fellow South Africans."
The event was scheduled to take place on 27 and 28 March.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
