All 3 WC COVID-19 cases in self-isolation, public urged to respect their privacy

Of the 134 suspected COVID-19 infections tested in the province, only three have turned out positive and all those patients contracted the virus in Europe.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape’s three COVID-19 patients were all in self-isolation at home.

Provincial health officials earlier on Friday confirmed two new cases in Cape Town.

The provincial health department said the province’s three COVID-19 patients had all recently travelled to Europe.

They started showing symptoms after returning home and were advised by doctors to self-isolate while coronavirus tests were run.

Department spokesperson, Mark van der Heever, said they were not at liberty to divulge details of the patients and urged the public to respect their privacy while they recovered.

“The two latest patients both presented separately to different private health facilities with flu-like symptoms after returning from Europe. Along with the first confirmed case, all three patients are being monitored by our health teams.”

The province’s Joint Operations Centre had seven work-streams in place, focusing on COVID-19 readiness in the following sectors: business, tourism, education, transport and logistics.

EIGHT NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN SOUTH AFRICA, BRINGING TOTAL TO 24

Eight new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Africa, bringing the total to 24.

GAUTENG: 4

⁃ A 39-year-old female who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria.

⁃ A 50-year-old male who had travelled to Austria.

⁃ A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Italy.

⁃ A 57-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.

KWAZULU-NATAL: 2

⁃ A 79-year-old male who had travelled to Greece and Italy.

⁃ A 52-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.

WESTERN CAPE: 2

⁃ A 50-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria.

⁃ A 46-year-old male who had travelled to Italy.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.