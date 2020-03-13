Agrizzi apologises to Jabulile Sishuba for accusing her of corruption
Angelo Agrizzi has on Friday morning apologised to correctional services official Jabulile Sishuba after he incorrectly accused her of taking bribes from the embattled company.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has briefly appeared at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Friday morning.
Agrizzi has apologised to correctional services official Jabulile Sishuba after he incorrectly accused her of taking bribes from the embattled company.
The disgraced former Bosasa executive said he made an error: “I don’t want to delay the process, I know it has done harm and damage. I apologised to Sishuba this morning and she accepted the apology and I thank her for accepting my apology.”
Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, came under scrutiny at the state capture commission last year with allegations that it paid bribes to government officials in exchange for tenders.
