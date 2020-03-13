Agri sector can’t afford cost of load shedding, says Agri Western Cape
Agri Western Cape's Jannie Strydom said horticultural industries were generally energy-intensive, especially with regards to cold chains, for which a stable electricity supply was critical.
CAPE TOWN - The citrus fruit industry could be heavily affected by the latest bout of load shedding.
Agri Western Cape said critical irrigation time had been lost.
Fruit producers' peak irrigation time was largely over, but late varieties and citrus orchards still needed water.
Strydom said load shedding brought enormous cost pressure for producers.
"Agriculture just can’t afford load shedding. Load shedding is causing a lot of damage with warehouses, canning factories, animal feeding preparations, processing plants and farm safety that are under safety as well."
So for example, he said, suppose 10 large fruit pack stores with cold stores each used R3,000 of diesel per hour, then they collectively used R30,000 of diesel per hour.
And if 20 smaller fruit or vegetable packing stores each used R1,500 of diesel per hour, they used R30,000 of diesel per hour combined.
