Acting abaThembu king, wife recovering after alleged axe attack by father
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo was arrested on Friday morning shortly after the attack.
CAPE TOWN – The acting abaThembu king, Asenathi Dalindyebo, and his wife were recovering after they were allegedly attacked by King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.
The king was arrested on Friday morning shortly after the attack.
He was released from prison after he was granted a special remission by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Prince Zanothando Dalindyebo said that his brother broke into the royal home.
“He came to our home, at the Bumbhane Royal Palace, and jumped over the locked gate to gain access to the yard and then proceeded to the residence where the king resides and broke a window in the sitting room and gained access into the house.”
He said that Dalindyebo entered the home with an axe, machete and bush knife in hand.
"The acting king is injured, as we speak, while he was fleeing the attack. The acting king’s wife, Kumkanikazi Skhumbulile Dalindyebo, is injured from the attack and other people are traumatized."
