Absa employees who tested for COVID-19 cleared
The financial services company said the outcome had been reported to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in line with stipulated guidelines.
JOHANNESBURG - Absa on Friday said the results for the individual who was tested for COVID-19 had come back negative.
All Absa colleagues who had been in contact with the individual and who were also requested to self-isolate as a precautionary measure were also been cleared to return to work.
Absa said it would continue to work closely with health officials and experts to monitor the situation and prepare to respond in accordance with best practice.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
