8 new coronavirus cases reported, bringing total to 24

From the 16 that was announced on Thursday, eight more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Africa, bringing the total to 24.

From the 16 that were announced on Thursday, eight more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

This is where the new confirmed cases come from:

GAUTENG: 4

⁃ A 39-year-old female who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria

⁃ A 50-year-old male who had travelled to Austria

⁃ A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Italy

⁃ A 57-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

KWAZULU-NATAL: 2

⁃ A 79-year-old male who had travelled to Greece and Italy

⁃ A 52-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

WESTERN CAPE: 2

⁃ A 50-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria

⁃ A 46-year-old male who had travelled to Italy

In a statement released by the Department of Health, there may be more positive results that have come out and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases and National Health Laboratory Service were now verifying the information and these results.

The department said it would make an announcement after that.