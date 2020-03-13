8 new coronavirus cases reported, bringing total to 24
From the 16 that was announced on Thursday, eight more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
JOHANNESBURG - Eight new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Africa, bringing the total to 24.
From the 16 that were announced on Thursday, eight more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
This is where the new confirmed cases come from:
GAUTENG: 4
⁃ A 39-year-old female who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria
⁃ A 50-year-old male who had travelled to Austria
⁃ A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Italy
⁃ A 57-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland
KWAZULU-NATAL: 2
⁃ A 79-year-old male who had travelled to Greece and Italy
⁃ A 52-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland
WESTERN CAPE: 2
⁃ A 50-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria
⁃ A 46-year-old male who had travelled to Italy
In a statement released by the Department of Health, there may be more positive results that have come out and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases and National Health Laboratory Service were now verifying the information and these results.
The department said it would make an announcement after that.
More in Local
-
Eskom to move from stage 4 to stage 3 power cuts
-
Confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa
-
Zuma loses appeal bid for stay of prosecution in corruption case
-
Ranch Resort where 122 S.Africans from Wuhan will be quarantined blocked off
-
Agrizzi apologises to Sishuba official for accusing her of corruption
-
Rand steady as coronavirus-induced sell-off pauses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.