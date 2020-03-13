4 people killed in Soshanguve head-on collision

Emergency services had to use the jaws of life to free the car, which was lodged under the bus.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people, including a child, were killed after a bus collided head-on with a vehicle on the M17 highway in Soshanguve, Pretoria, on Friday morning.

Two men, a woman, and a child died at the scene.

“The exact cause of the accident is unknown at the moment,” said Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso