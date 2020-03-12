Zuma-linked businessman Roy Moodley threatened Prasa officials, inquiry told
Roy Moodley is alleged to have, at one point, threatened Prasa officials claiming he was 'connected all the way to the top'.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday heard how a businessman linked to former President Jacob Zuma was one of the 15 people who decided on the appointment of CEOs at state-owned entities (SOE).
Roy Moodley is alleged to have, at one point, threatened Prasa officials claiming he was “connected all the way to the top”.
The commission has been focusing on the rail agency during former CEO Lucky Montana’s tenure.
It appears it is not only the Guptas who were allegedly privy to sensitive information regarding the appointments of senior government officials.
Prasa executive Jacob Rakgoathe told the Zondo inquiry that Moodley once threatened top executives after they refused to pay him.
“He was part of the top 15 or 17 decision-makers, that decision making involved appointments or looking at nominations for SOE CEOs,” he said.
Rakgoathe's testimony was corroborated by Autopax CEO Tiro Holele.
At the same time, former board chair Popo Molefe said Montana was behind the looting at Prasa. Molefe, who is expected to conclude his testimony on Thursday, said the capture of the rail agency crippled the SOE.
