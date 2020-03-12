View all in Latest
World Football Summit in Durban postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The event was scheduled to take place at the Durban ICC from 17-18 March.

FILE: Juventus' president Andrea Agnelli gives a speech during the World Football Summit (WFS18) on 24 September 2018 in Madrid. Picture: AFP
FILE: Juventus' president Andrea Agnelli gives a speech during the World Football Summit (WFS18) on 24 September 2018 in Madrid. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

DURBAN - Fears over the spread of COVID-19 has led to KwaZulu-Natal government authorities and organisers of the World Football Summit Africa to postpone the event.

The summit was scheduled to take place next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Durban ICC.

The provincial government said that the decision to postpone the summit came after the declaration by the World Health Organisation that the coronavirus was now a “pandemic”.

The inaugural World Football Summit Africa was scheduled to be addressed by some of the world’s top football executives and administrators including Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura.

However, in a statement, the organisers of the event, La Liga and the KwaZulu-Natal government said that postponing the event was the only way that the safety of delegates and locals could be guaranteed.

Organisers said they were now looking at options to reschedule the event to dates between July and August this year, depending on the evolution of the outbreak.

The provincial departments of economic development and sports and recreation were expected to share more details on the event in the coming weeks.

