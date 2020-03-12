World Football Summit in Durban postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
The event was scheduled to take place at the Durban ICC from 17-18 March.
DURBAN - Fears over the spread of COVID-19 has led to KwaZulu-Natal government authorities and organisers of the World Football Summit Africa to postpone the event.
The summit was scheduled to take place next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Durban ICC.
#BREAKING: The World Football Summit that was scheduled to take place at the Durban ICC from 17-18 March has been postponed due to the #COVID19 pandemic. #CoronaVirusUpdate @NkoRaphael— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2020
🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨— World Football Summit (@WFSummit) March 12, 2020
In the light of the #COVID19 outbreak, officially declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (@WHO), we have been forced to take the difficult decision to postpone #WFSAfrica.
You can read our statement in full below.https://t.co/F5hTMuZ43T
The provincial government said that the decision to postpone the summit came after the declaration by the World Health Organisation that the coronavirus was now a “pandemic”.
The inaugural World Football Summit Africa was scheduled to be addressed by some of the world’s top football executives and administrators including Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura.
However, in a statement, the organisers of the event, La Liga and the KwaZulu-Natal government said that postponing the event was the only way that the safety of delegates and locals could be guaranteed.
Organisers said they were now looking at options to reschedule the event to dates between July and August this year, depending on the evolution of the outbreak.
The provincial departments of economic development and sports and recreation were expected to share more details on the event in the coming weeks.
