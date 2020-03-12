View all in Latest
WC govt sets R98m aside towards building houses

The funds were allocated to the Western Cape as part of a national government process to fast track housing delivery.

FILE: A housing estate in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has set aside R98 million towards building houses.

The funds were allocated to the Western Cape as part of a national government process to fast track housing delivery.

The Western Cape Government will be targeting 14 priority housing development areas for high density, mixed-use and mixed-income projects.

This will include seven catalytic and 15 provincial priority projects with a potential yield of approximately 100,000 housing opportunities by 2024.

The legislature’s standing committee chairperson Matlhodi Maseko said: “Because we generally care about the upliftment of our people and seek to address past injustices, this additional allocation of funds will go a long way in improving living conditions.”

The Department of Human Settlements has been allocated more than R7.2 billion over the next three years to provide access to adequate housing, liveable neighbourhoods and a functional residential property market.

