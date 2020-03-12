WATCH LIVE: Mkhize says FS COVID-19 infection misinterpreted
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is briefing the country on the latest developments regarding the coronavirus infections in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has moved to clarify that the Free State man who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 was in fact not infected with the coronavirus.
This means that the number of cases in the country is revised down from 17 to 16.
The minister was in Polokwane on Thursday evening where he was giving a briefing on the ongoing repatriation process of South Africans in China.
The minister confirmed that the Protea Ranch Hotel in Limpopo would be used as a "quarantine site" for the South Africans being repatriated from the virus epicentre in Wuhan, China.
Mkhize said that the Free State case was initially tested in a private laboratory where the result was positive, however, upon verification it was found that this was not the case.
WATCH: Mkhize briefs SA on COVID-19 developments
The Health Minister further said that the reference to a Chinese businessman should not have been made adding that there was no Chinese patient whose status was pending or unknown.
The minister confirmed that none of the 122 South Africans being evacuated from Wuhan have been sick, adding that the only restriction they'll have is that they can't meet their families during quarantine as a statutory provision.
The South African crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship were also in quarantine for 14 days before returning home.
