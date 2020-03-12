WATCH: Here’s how the repatriation of SA citizens from Wuhan will be managed

Their plane left from the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A team of 15 officials is leading the mission to bring a group of South Africans back from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Government said the 122 South Africans had each tested negative for COVID-19.