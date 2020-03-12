Unpaid NSFAS allowances one of reasons behind CPUT protest
Demonstrations started two weeks ago and turned violent, with buildings and cars stoned.
CAPE TOWN - Unpaid NSFAS allowances were one of the core reasons behind student protests at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).
For safety reasons, the university has decided to suspend classes for the week.
On Thursday, hundreds of students from across the Cape came together for a mass meeting at CPUT's District Six campus.
#CPUTProtests students are gathering at the university’s district 6 campus. The mass meeting sees students from all the campuses come together after 2 weeks of violent protests. Classes have been suspended for the week. JK pic.twitter.com/aAkQCW5OXP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2020
A fourth-year student - a potential 2020 graduate - said that he had not received a NSFAS allowance this year.
"We aren't receiving our cash. People are hungry and it's close to April - what are we eating. We're studying, we wrote our first tests... the textbooks, how are we buying them?"
According to CPUT, 3,000 students had not received allowances because they had not updated their banking details as they were told to.
#CPUTProtest they’re now continuing to the gates of parliament. Police monitoring closely JK pic.twitter.com/R0IOMqEEo5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2020
