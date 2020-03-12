Unpaid NSFAS allowances one of reasons behind CPUT protest

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Unpaid NSFAS allowances one of reasons behind CPUT protest

Demonstrations started two weeks ago and turned violent, with buildings and cars stoned.

Picture: www.cput.ac.za.
Picture: www.cput.ac.za.
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Unpaid NSFAS allowances were one of the core reasons behind student protests at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

Demonstrations started two weeks ago and turned violent, with buildings and cars stoned.

For safety reasons, the university has decided to suspend classes for the week.

On Thursday, hundreds of students from across the Cape came together for a mass meeting at CPUT's District Six campus.

A fourth-year student - a potential 2020 graduate - said that he had not received a NSFAS allowance this year.

"We aren't receiving our cash. People are hungry and it's close to April - what are we eating. We're studying, we wrote our first tests... the textbooks, how are we buying them?"

According to CPUT, 3,000 students had not received allowances because they had not updated their banking details as they were told to.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA