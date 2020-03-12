Tygerberg Hospital sets up coronavirus isolation unit
Thirteen people in the country are receiving treatment for the virus.
CAPE TOWN - Tygerberg Hospital has set up a coronavirus (COVID-19) isolation unit as the Western Cape becomes the third province to pick the disease.
#WC #COVID19 Media gets a glimpse into the isolation ward at Tygerberg Hospital. KB pic.twitter.com/02CYduyl8z— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2020
Infectious diseases physician Doctor Jantjie Taljaard gave the assurance they had measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“The message is, there is at the moment an outbreak that is an opportunity to prepare properly but no to panic but to have a measured approach. We already have that approach in the health care environment,” he said.
#WC #COVID19 Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has arrived at Tygerberg Hospital to address media on the province’s first caronavirus case. KB pic.twitter.com/QQ9nLKG4YO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2020
Tygerberg Hospital CEO Doctor Dimitri Erasmus said they were also providing support to staff, in particular those who directly deal with patients.
“They’re fully trained, debriefed, and motivated all the time. It is expected that people will be anxious but as we talked them through the anxiety lessons, the only thing is to communicate all the time.”
If a COVID-19 case is confirmed, the outbreak response team would swing into action in collaboration with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to trace all people the patient might have come into contact with.
