Tom Hanks in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, both 63, were in isolation in hospital on the Gold Coast in eastern Australia after being confirmed with the disease, Queensland state health officials said.
GOLD COAST, Australia - Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia for a film project, the Oscar-winning US actor said Thursday.
Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were in isolation in hospital on the Gold Coast in eastern Australia after being confirmed with the disease, Queensland state health officials said.
"Hello folks, Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.
"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he said.
"We Hanks will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," he said.
"We'll keep the world posted and updated," he added, along with a photo of a surgical glove placed inside a biohazard trash bag.
Hanks is the first major Hollywood star to publicly state that he has the virus that is sweeping the world.
He has previously said he is living with Type 2 diabetes, which is considered an extra risk factor for those infected with the virus.
There have so far been more than 130 coronavirus cases confirmed in Australia. Three people have died from the disease in the country.
Hanks was on the Gold Coast for pre-production of an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann in which the actor portrays the legendary singer's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.
Work on the Warner Bros film has been halted following the diagnosis, the company said.
"We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film... has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)," the studio said in a statement to AFP, which did not identify Hanks.
"We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual."
"The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world," it added.
More in Local
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 March 2020
-
8 Life Esidimeni patients still missing, claims DA
-
Armed gunmen attack EMS crew in Khayelitsha
-
Housing activists object to CoCT renewal of Rondebosch golf course lease
-
Public Protector Mkhwebane suspends senior official over calls for her to resign
-
Zikalala: COVID-19 effects already being felt by local tourism industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.