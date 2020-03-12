SA will not implement travel bans over COVID-19 just yet - Mthembu
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has on Thursday briefed the media at a post-Cabinet meeting briefing on the coronavirus and other issues.
CAPE TOWN - No travel bans just yet for South Africa.
That's the message from Cabinet.
WATCH: Here’s how the repatriation of SA citizens from Wuhan will be managed
Mthembu said that every measure was being taken to safeguard the country against the surge of COVID-19.
He said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had updated him, saying that the number of cases had risen to 17.
“The Cabinet did get a presentation on this matter from the Minister of Health. Arising out of that presentation, Cabinet reassures all those in South Africa that every precaution is being taken to safeguard the country against any surge of COVID-19.”
On travel bans and public gatherings, Mthembu said these would be considered at a special Cabinet meeting on Sunday.
“So that meeting will be very thorough, looking into every area of work, including issues of travel.”
It was announced on Thursday that South Africa has recorded the first local transmission of COVID-19 after a Free State man tested positive for the coronavirus without having recently travelled abroad.
The man was in contact with a Chinese businessman.
WATCH: Confused about coronavirus? NICD answers key questions
