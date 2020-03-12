SA evacuees from Wuhan not infected with COVID-19 - Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the SANDF-led mission was expected back by the end of the weekend and all aboard the flight would be quarantined for at least 14 days until they were cleared.
JOHANNESBURG - The Protea Ranch Hotel in Limpopo has been confirmed as the quarantine site for the South African evacuees from the coronavirus epicentre in Wuhan, China.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the SANDF-led mission was expected back by the end of the weekend and all aboard the flight would be quarantined for at least 14 days until they were cleared.
Mkhize said that 84 sites around the country were considered and three were shortlisted, including Thaba Nchu in the Free State and another site in KwaZulu-Natal.
#CoronavirusInSA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2020
3 areas were shortlisted including Thaba Nchu but rooms were not enough
Decision was made that Protea Ranch Limpopo is the most suitable
After today no one including media are allowed - "here is the law of the military"@nthakoana
He said that the Limpopo hotel was found to be the most suitable due to the number of rooms, catering services and proximity to a landing area for the arriving aircraft and airlifting anyone who needed treatment.
Mkhize appealed to Limpopo residents to remember that the evacuees were not sick or positive but that their quarantine was only statutory.
"A decision has now been made that this site will be used. There's been an agreement signed with the owners of this particular place. There's also been work that has been done with the staff and we want to confirm that after this, this place is a quarantine area. No media is allowed."
Earlier on Thursday night, Mkhize clarified that the Free State man who had been counted as positive for COVID-19 was in fact not infected with the coronavirus.
He has also apologised for the reference made to a Chinese businessman whom he said had passed on the virus.
WATCH: Here’s how the repatriation of SA citizens from Wuhan will be managed
More in Local
-
Mbalula ‘concerned’ about commuters being exposed to coronavirus
-
WATCH LIVE: Mkhize says FS COVID-19 infection misinterpreted
-
Protesting CPUT students march on Parliament, hand over memorandum
-
DA loses another councillor as Johan Jansen resigns in Tshwane
-
Prasa to submit payment proposal to CoCT relating to municipal debt
-
ANCYL threatens protest at quarantine site for South Africans coming from Wuhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.